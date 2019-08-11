Gold prices are soaring right now. Last week gold hit a six-year high and broke through the critical $1,500/oz level. This was on the back of multiple factors, including market concerns around low …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- RBC Capital: 3 Top Gold Stocks To Buy Now - August 11, 2019
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue Bullish Run - August 11, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold markets continue to chop around - August 10, 2019