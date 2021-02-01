RBI’s sovereign gold bond opens today, issue price at Rs 4,912 per gram

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has fixed the sovereign gold bond issue price at Rs 4,912 per gram. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 – Series XI will be open for subscription from February 1 to …
