Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC Pink: RDYFF) (“Ready Set Gold” or the “Company”) announces, further to its announcement on September 29, 2022, it has closed its private placement (the “Private Placement”).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Ready Set Gold Closes Private Placement Financing - November 24, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advances towards $1,760 as Fed looks to halt bigger rate hike culture - November 24, 2022
- B2Gold (BTG) Hit Hard by Low Gold Prices and Cost Concerns - November 24, 2022