The country imported nearly 300 tonnes of non-monetary gold in the second quarter of the current fiscal year as prices of the yellow metal cooled …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold rises 1% as virus jitters, lower yields lift demand - December 4, 2021
- KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59 - December 4, 2021
- Rebound in gold imports widens India’s trade deficit - December 4, 2021