Joachim Nagel, President of Germany’s federal reserve Bundesbank poses for a picture in front of a wallpaper showing gold bars in a safe during a media tour at the Bundesbank headquarters in Frankfurt …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Record Central Bank Buying Lifts Global Gold Demand, WGC Says - October 31, 2022
- India’s gold demand dips as inflation hits rural buyers - October 31, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims to test a two-week low below $1,620 amid anxiety ahead of Fed policy - October 31, 2022
Discussion about this post