Gold has climbed to a record high and, as an asset historically seen as a hedge against inflation, its performance could offer a sign of what’s to come for inflation and the Federal Reserve’s efforts …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Record gold price flashes warning for Fed’s rate-cut hopes - March 22, 2024
- Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Avino Silver & Gold (ASM) and Cemex SAB (CX) - March 22, 2024
- Gold Rush Begins As Fed Hints At Rate Cuts: 5 Mining Stocks Glitter With Over 30% Rally This Month - March 22, 2024