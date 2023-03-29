The demand for gold is expected to take a hit if the price of the yellow metal — which has been hovering around Rs 60,000, a level never seen before — remains elevated. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com Due to a sharp increase in price in a very …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Record high prices to weigh on demand for gold - March 29, 2023
- Gold prices slip as fading banking jitters dampen demand - March 29, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD declines towards $1960 as USD rebounds ahead of Core PCE Price Index - March 29, 2023