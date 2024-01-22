From Indonesia to India, the world’s most populous democracies will be heading to the polls in Asia this year, a region which has traditionally been the largest gold consumer.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Forecast: Fed’s Rate Cut Outlook Dampens XAU/USD’s Shine - January 22, 2024
- Record-high prices unlikely to dim gold’s allure as Asia’s year of elections loom - January 22, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Recovering Dollar is likely to weigh on XAU/USD – ANZ - January 22, 2024