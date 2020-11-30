Record November ends with profit-taking, Bitcoin hits record, OPEC+ strugglesto extend cuts, Gold pummeled, Soft US data

US stocks are lower on the last trading day of the month as hedge funds lock in profits for a record November. Risk appetite is not getting help from renewed coronavirus restriction concerns, lack of …
