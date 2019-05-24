May 24 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on Friday after rising above $1,280 in the previous session as weaker U.S. data pushed back the dollar and reignited hopes of a rate cut by the Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold hovers above $1,280 as dollar recoils on U.S. data blow
May 24 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on Friday after rising above $1,280 in the previous session as weaker U.S. data pushed back the dollar and reignited hopes of a rate cut by the Federal …