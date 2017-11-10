REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold steady near three-week high amid U.S. tax reform concerns

Gold, silver on track for first weekly gains in four Nov 10 (Reuters) – Gold prices on Friday held near a three-week high touched in the previous session, underpinned by uncertainty over U.S. tax reforms and on track for the first weekly rise in four weeks.
