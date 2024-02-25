The average one-year price target for Renegade Gold (OTCPK:TGLDF) has been revised to 6.95 / share. This is an increase of 11.39% from the prior estimate of 6.24 dated January 18, 2024. The price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Renegade Gold (TGLDF) Price Target Increased by 11.39% to 6.95 - February 25, 2024
- Price action indicates consolidation in gold, but $2065 per troy ounce crucial for further upward trend - February 24, 2024
- Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) Price Target Increased by 13.13% to 17.96 - February 24, 2024