Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Father discovered a medieval English gold coin worth a record $875,000 on the first day he tried out his new metal detector - February 5, 2022
- Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD) - February 5, 2022
- Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16 - February 5, 2022