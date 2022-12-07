Gold is used to hedge macroeconomic events, such as inflation, deflation, and currency devaluation, potentially enabling investors to preserve their wealth.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Residents now allowed to hedge gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC — Who will benefit? - December 7, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal to stay range-bound; Fed’s aggressive stance may pose challenges - December 6, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold trades in tight range as investors await more Fed cues - December 6, 2022