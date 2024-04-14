New Delhi, [India], April 14 (ANI): Gold prices have experienced a notable surge in recent weeks, with the yellow metal witnessing an increase of over 11% in India alone. A recent report from Goldman …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Agnico Eagle Mines: Superior Dividend Attributes Add To Gold Price Uptick - April 14, 2024
- Retail buying in Asia including India fuels gold price momentum: Goldman Sachs - April 14, 2024
- Iran-Israel conflict, US data to decide whether gold prices hit pause or reach new highs next week - April 14, 2024