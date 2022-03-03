Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pierre Chenard to its Board of Directors. Mr. Chenard has held progressive roles in both the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Russia-Ukraine war sends yellow metal higher; check latest rate in your city - March 3, 2022
- Reunion Gold Appoints Pierre Chenard to Its Board of Directors and Grants Stock Options - March 3, 2022
- Daily Gold News: Thursday, Mar. 3 – Gold Price Remains Close to Local Highs - March 3, 2022