Just a sniff of a Fed pivot sent gold to the high $US1,700/oz mark. What would an actual loosening on monetary policy do?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Rick Rule says gold is the play in 2023. Here are 3 of his favourite ASX stocks - November 16, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD glides across bearish territory in consolidative markets - November 16, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Consolidating gains, $1,800 still in the cards - November 16, 2022