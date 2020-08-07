Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) (the “Corporation”) announces that it intends to raise US$250,000 through the issuance of an additional 333,333 units (each a “Unit”) upon the same terms as p …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Rise Gold Announces US$250,000 Financing - August 7, 2020
- Gold prices snap 5-day record win streak, as dollar pops higher - August 7, 2020
- Gold’s record breaking rally sputters on dollar bounce-back - August 7, 2020