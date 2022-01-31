Rise Gold Closes Financing Including Strategic Investor Michael Gentile, CFA

Rise Gold Corp. (CSE: RISE) (OTCQX: RYES) (the “Company”) announces that it has completed the non-brokered private placement announced in its January 13, 2022, news release (the “Private …
