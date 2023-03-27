His Emergence collection, launching on April 7, features three rings available in 14 or 18-carat yellow, rose or white gold, or platinum, for bespoke requests. Geoghegan says the higher proportion of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Rising gold prices bring 14 carats to the fore - March 26, 2023
- Ground Breakers: Gold nears US$2000 and Allkem posts major resource upgrade - March 26, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retraces from $2,000 mark on the ease of financial tension - March 26, 2023