While the value of gold has increased 8.5 times in the last 25 years, the BSE Sensex in the same period has gone up by 9.5 times Gold prices have hit a six-month high of Rs 40,000 for 10 grams on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Rising gold prices: Should you buy now? - September 1, 2019
- Standardising gold prices something that has to be addressed: Revenue Secretary - September 1, 2019
- Gold – Another Week, Another New High - September 1, 2019