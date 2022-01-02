Rising concerns over higher inflation and expectations of high volatility in riskier assets are expected to boost the demand for gold in 2022, brokerage house ICICI Securities said. Besides, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Chart of The Week: XAU/USD meeting critical resistance near $1,830 - January 2, 2022
- Rising inflation concerns, volatility in risky assets to boost gold’s demand, says ICICI Securities - January 2, 2022
- The bull case for gold in 2022 - January 2, 2022