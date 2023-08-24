iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) is above the 50-DMA for an improved phase change to bullish. The Real Motion indicator shows improved momentum. Plus, Silver is now outperforming the SPY, which is inflationary and perhaps the first sign of risk-off. GLD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Capsule: Gold prices hit two-week high; Metals hovers over multi-week; Brent crude oil slips silver price, bullion neha anand watch video - August 24, 2023
- Risk Off Takes Hold: Long Bonds, Gold, Silver Ready to Outperform S&P 500? - August 24, 2023
- Gold settles above $1,900 first time in 2 weeks as dollar, yields cool - August 24, 2023