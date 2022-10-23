Buyers are not shying away from investing in the strengthening gold on the first day. Experts are saying there is robust buying in the market and expect to reach 56,000 levels in a year’s time. They …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Robust buying of gold during Dhanteras; yellow metal to reach 56,000 levels in year’s time: Traders - October 23, 2022
- Cost of living fears prompt hunt for gold in Scotland - October 23, 2022
- Gold rates looking up, traders expect more sales than last year’s - October 23, 2022
Discussion about this post