In a report released yesterday, Mike Niehuser from Roth MKM reiterated a Buy rating on New Found Gold (NFGC – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $4.52. According to TipRanks, Niehuser is an analyst …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Roth MKM Remains a Buy on New Found Gold (NFGC) - August 30, 2023
- Gold near 3-week high as markets cut back U.S. rate hike bets - August 30, 2023
- Harmony Gold Mining Swung to Profit - August 30, 2023