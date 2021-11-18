Royal Fox Gold Reports Additional 2021 Drill Results Including 5.88 g/t over 8.0 Metres, 2.57 g/t over 10.58 Metres and 2.76 g/t over 9.4 Metres

Royal Fox Gold Inc. (TSXV: FOXG) (“Royal Fox” or the “Company”) is pleased to report assay results from the 2021 diamond drilling campaign and results from historically drilled core not previously …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)