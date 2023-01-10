Royal Gold had a tough year in 2022, with lower-than-planned contributions from Khoemacau. Learn more about RGLD’s doubling down on the Cortez Complex.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as focus shifts to Powell’s speech - January 9, 2023
- Gold prices rise by Rs 330, selling at Rs 56,290; silver unchanged - January 9, 2023
- Gold prices ease, Powell’s speech in focus; Spot gold hits $1,868.85 per ounce - January 9, 2023