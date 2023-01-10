RGLD Gold AG’s average realized gold, silver and copper prices for the fourth quarter were $1,710 per ounce, $20.09 per ounce and $8,004 per tonne ($3.63 per pound), respectively. Cost of sales was approximately $396 per GEO for the fourth quarter.
Royal Gold Provides Update on its Q4 2022 Stream Segment Sales - January 10, 2023
