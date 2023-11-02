(NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) reports net income of $49.3 million, or $0.75 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, (“third quarter”) on revenue of $138.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold dips as Fed’s Powell stays hawkish after holding rates - November 1, 2023
- Royal Gold Reports Continued Strong Financial Performance for the Third Quarter of 2023 - November 1, 2023
- US stocks rally as Fed holds rates, prompts hope for end to hikes - November 1, 2023