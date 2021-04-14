Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD has issued an update for third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Mar 31, 2021) operations. During the quarter, RGLD Gold AG — the fully-owned subsidiary of Royal Gold — sold 52,500 gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Royal Gold (RGLD) Provides Update on Operations for Q3 - April 14, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops below $1,740 despite USD selloff - April 14, 2021
- Will Barrick Gold (GOLD) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? - April 14, 2021