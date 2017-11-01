RPT-PRECIOUS-Gold climbs ahead of Fed statement, pick for Yellen replacement

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Gold climbed briefly back above $1,280 an ounce on Wednesday as caution ahead of this week’s confirmation of the new Federal Reserve chair and a policy statement from the bank prompted some to close out bets on falling prices.
