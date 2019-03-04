NEW DELHI: The gold prices in India, which hover around Rs 34,000 per 10 gram, is much higher than the global prices. “If the domestic prices in India are converted into US dollar prices and further c…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Rupee fall, import duty keep gold prices high - March 4, 2019
- Why ASX gold miners got smashed today - March 4, 2019
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Testing Major Retracement Zone at $1293.60 to $1319.70 - March 4, 2019