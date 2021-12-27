Rupee settles 3 paise higher. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.15 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.95 and a low of 75.16.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Silver plunges Rs 342, gold up by Rs 18 - December 27, 2021
- Rupee Settles 3 Paise Higher At 75 Against US Dollar, Gold Price Rises By Rs 18 - December 27, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at risk of plunging below $1,500 – Credit Suisse - December 27, 2021