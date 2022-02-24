Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Gold rises above $1,950 an ounce, prices in UAE soar over Dh5 per gram

Gold prices jumped more than Dh5 per gram in the UAE on Thursday afternoon after Russia launched military operation against Ukraine. The Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group data showed 24K price soaring …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, palladium jump after Russia attacks Ukraine - February 24, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Gold prices in UAE soar over Dh5 per gram - February 24, 2022
- Gold prices hit 13-month high on safe-haven buying - February 24, 2022