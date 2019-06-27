Russia’s ruble supply has increased also, but proportionally less than the gold increase to back it. Russian stocks are knocking at resistance, and could really rocket higher if the oil price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Russian Stocks A Bargain With Ruble On De Facto Gold Standard - June 27, 2019
- Apple, The Spotify War and the Streaming Gold Mine - June 27, 2019
- Gold steady as investors await US-China trade talks - June 26, 2019