Russia’s heavy reliance on oil to balance its budget could lie behind a sudden shift by the country’s central bank from buying locally mined gold to encouraging miners to export what they can.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Russia’s Central Bank Stops Buying Gold As The Low Oil Price Bites
Russia’s heavy reliance on oil to balance its budget could lie behind a sudden shift by the country’s central bank from buying locally mined gold to encouraging miners to export what they can.