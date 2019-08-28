Based on the central bank’s gold purchase prices, the precious metals purchases were the equivalent of more than 8 tonnes of gold, the paper said. The PSB report, however, was later deleted and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Russia’s defense-focused bank steps up gold purchases: Finance Minister - August 27, 2019
- 3 Gold Mutual Funds You Should Have in Your Portfolio - August 27, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold markets tolling slightly - August 27, 2019