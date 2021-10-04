An amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian exploration expenses (“CEE”) that will qualify as “flow through mining expenditures”, as defined in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold loses traction, prices drop by Rs300 per tola - October 4, 2021
- Sabina Gold & Silver Completes $13.5 Million Private Placement of Flow Through Shares - October 4, 2021
- Bravada Gold Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement; Receives Exchange Approval for Extension - October 4, 2021