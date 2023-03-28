Concerns over the banking sector have led to a move towards safe haven assets and gold has clearly benefited from this. While we see a short-term pullback in prices, we expect these to strengthen over …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Safe haven buying boosts Gold prices - March 28, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tracks sideways as banking crisis fears subside - March 28, 2023
- Gold price nears all-time high amid financial jitters - March 28, 2023