Gold prices rose above the key psychological level of $1,800 on Friday, supported by safe-haven demand and a dip in the dollar ahead of a speech by the U.S. central bank chief that will be scanned for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Indian Gold Prices Gain on Aug 27 As International Rates Higher - August 27, 2021
- Safe-haven demand buoys gold; investors await Fed chief’s speech - August 27, 2021
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Dovish or Hawkish, Powell Will Be Source of Volatility - August 27, 2021