Gold prices climbed on Friday to hit a historic peak as central bank purchases amid geopolitical tensions sustained the momentum for the yellow metal, while strong U.S. economic data failed to dampen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Safe-haven gold snaps record highs, heads for fourth weekly gain - April 12, 2024
- Chris Wood can’t explain why gold prices are rising so fast - April 12, 2024
- Gold, silver prices hit new highs on strong US inflation figures, US Fed rate cut buzz - April 12, 2024