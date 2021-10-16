DINERS at Salt Bae’s new London restaurant Nusr-et have furiously branded it “PUB FOOD”. Writing on TripAdvisor, the customer branded the restaurant’s prices – which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Salt Bae Nusr-Et latest – Shock as restaurant serves rubbish ‘pub’ food despite crazy menu prices, reviewers say - October 15, 2021
- High gold prices take lustre off festival purchases - October 15, 2021
- Gold prices fall, as US retail sales climb [Video] - October 15, 2021