Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00 - March 17, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Fed hikes rates as expected; focus on Ukraine talks - March 17, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal may see selling pressure at higher levels, support around Rs 50,920 - March 17, 2022