There’s nothing like a SanDisk Amazon Gold Box to start the week off right. Today’s has a number of lowest ever prices on commodity storage and even some unique products. Head over to Amazon for the full list (and don’t forget there’s a page 2).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- CPI And Retail Sales In September 2017 And Gold - October 16, 2017
- SanDisk Amazon Gold Box! Lowest prices ever on 200GB MicroSD $63, 1TB SSD $280, more - October 16, 2017
- Gold prices up Rs185 on renewed buying, silver crosses Rs40,000 mark - October 16, 2017