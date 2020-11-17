It was a mixed bag with low gold equivalent production and a record gold price, which boosted revenues. Gold equivalent production was low again due to the COVID-19 pandemic and mining disruptions …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yamana Gold To Buy Monarch: One Winner - November 17, 2020
- Sandstorm Gold: Disappointing Performance - November 17, 2020
- Gold inches higher on softer dollar, virus woes; vaccine hopes cap gains - November 17, 2020