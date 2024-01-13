When investors thought inflation was dead, the December consumer price index numbers came higher than expected. Six dividend stocks that can help investors manage rising prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold on steroids? Bitcoin, gold correlation surges in 2023 — Fidelity - January 13, 2024
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Gold Rallies on US Rates, Geopolitical Worries - January 13, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says BTC Is An Asset Class As Investors Rush To Buy This ICO Boosted By Bitcoin ETFs - January 13, 2024