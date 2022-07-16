Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 34.1% - July 16, 2022
- Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07 - July 16, 2022
- Domestic gold prices soften tracking global cues, down Rs 2,000 in July - July 16, 2022