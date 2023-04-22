Gold futures for June delivery elevated 1.5% last night (13th) to USD2,055.3, the second highest closing price in history. Driven by the robust gold prices, gold miners were broadl… Gold futures for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- SD GOLD Rises Almost 5%; ZIJIN, ZHAOJIN, CHINAGOLDINTL Bust Peaks as Gold Prices Hit 2nd Highest Close in History - April 22, 2023
- Quick hits from Notre Dame Football’s Blue-Gold Game. Spoiler alert: Sam Hartman is good - April 22, 2023
- Buying Gold On Akshay Tritiya: Here Are Pros And Cons Of Different Investment Options - April 22, 2023