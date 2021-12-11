Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) price on Friday, December 10, fall -2.88% below its previous day’s close as a downside momentum from buyers pushed the stock’s value to $0.47. A look at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) May Have A Gold Mine. - December 11, 2021
- Hedge Funds Are Selling Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) - December 11, 2021
- 26 People Who Struck Gold When Thrift Store Shopping In 2021 - December 11, 2021