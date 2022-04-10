Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.59 ($0.79) and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.59 - April 10, 2022
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Trading at Dh235.75 Per Gram - April 10, 2022
- Gold price exceeds Rs 100,000 - April 10, 2022